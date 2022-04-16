Gaffer: Leicester City's George Hirst is the player we were promised Lincoln City's John Marquis would be - Portsmouth have to do everything to keep former Sheffield Wednesday man

Did you see that coming?

No, not at all. It was an awful first and summed up Pompey this season - lots of passing to the edge of the box and then not having the confidence to shoot.

But the penalty changed everything – and then the game exploded to life.

It certainly did!

Aiden O’Brien had a good chance to score straight after the goal, and then 10 seconds later Gavin Bazunu has made a great save.

Then came Michael Jacobs’ free-kick. Oh my god, it was amazing and looked brilliant on the replay.

But then we switched off for some reason. I’m on the north lower towards the Milton End and it was bad defending for both goals.

Gaffer for the day, Ashley Cowan, believes Pompey have to do everything to get George Hirst back to Fratton Park next season.

I thought Lincoln were better than us and after they scored I was convinced they’d win.

Then came Sean Raggett’s late shot which was pretty awful, to be honest. Their keeper was poor though and the mistake for Curtis’ goal was inexcusable really.

Nice to score from a free-kick wasn’t it.

At last! I can remember Lee Brown putting one under the wall against Plymouth, but that’s the only one I can remember for a number of years. It doesn’t feel like we ever score from them!

It’s the same with corners. People around me get excited when we win one, but unless it’s Jacobs taking it, I don’t.

I’m glad Shaun Williams is nowhere near them, same for Marcus Harness. I felt Williams did well yesterday when he came on, and has done amazingly well to come back from his spine injury.

A mixed reception for John Marquis wasn’t it.

I didn’t give him any reaction. There were were a few people booing, a smattering but I didn’t hear any applause.

I’ve got no opinion of him really now he’s not our player. To be honest, I forgot he was on the pitch - he didn’t do anything!

Who was your MOTM?

I was surprised Gavin Bazunu got it from the sponsors, I can only remember him making one save and taking routine catches.

It was out of Jacobs and George Hirst for me, but I’m going for Hirst.

He never gives up, he’s good with his feet and wins his headers. He’s the player we were told Marquis would be.

He looked shattered at the end and the shot he had in injury time summed up the work he put in. It was tired shot because he was out on his feet.

We have to keep him now, but I think our best chance is to get him on loan again.

The same goes for Jacobs, but I’ve got a hunch he’ll go because of the way Cowley plays.

Every time he goes down injured I’m always praying that he’s not injured again.

I’d really loved to keep him, but he’s a Jackett signing and I can’t see Cowley keeping him here.

Ratings

Gavin Bazunu - 9

Hayden Carter - 7

Sean Raggett - 8

Clark Robertson - 7

Connor Ogilvie - 8

Ryan Tunnicliffe - 8

Louis Thompson 8

Marcus Harness - 6.5

Michael Jacobs - 10

George Hirst - 10