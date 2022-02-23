Firstly, what were your thoughts on the game?

We had good spells in the game, however we made hard work of it and really missed Jacob's in the final third.’

‘It's never easy against 10 men but I just felt we didn't shift the ball quick enough, ultimately though it's about winning and we've done that so it was a pleasant journey home.’

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overall, who was your standout performer from Montgomery Waters Meadow?

‘For me I thought Denver Hume was excellent all game.

‘Defended when he had to but was our main threat with his runs down the left hand side.

‘Played his part in first goal and was a problem for them all game. Louis Thompson was also excellent.’

Ronan Curtis played the full 90 as Pompey beat Shrewsbury. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

What have you made of Aiden O’Brien’s signing so far?

Looks like a decent bit of business currently doesn't it. He works hard and seems to have a knack of popping up at the right time, hopefully he can get a run of games and keep scoring now.’

What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

‘We have a very tough run of fixtures coming up with the likes of Bolton, Rotherham, Wycombe & Oxford.

‘But like anyone I'm hoping we can sneak into the playoffs, come through those games unscathed and who knows!

‘Failing that just be nice to finish the season strongly and then hopefully DC is backed in the summer.’

Message From the Editor