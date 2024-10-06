Gaffer For A Day, Tom Clark, wasn't impressed with Elias Sorensen's display against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Gaffer For A Day, Tom Clark, aged 32 from Bedhampton, analyses Pompey’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United...

What did you make of that?

My first words when I returned home was “That was frustrating”. We should have won, we had more than enough chances.

We had the penalty, those three chances in one, Connor Ogilvie’s header which hit the post, Josh Murphy almost scoring at the near post, and the goal. That’s five opportunities.

We seem to have a Fratton Park curse at the moment, someone has broken a mirror, it probably happened at O'Neill’s in April.

It’s half luck and half Michael Eisner not wanting to spend a penny on our squad. Off the field has been an A+, even if some of it is a bit tacky, but on it is an F.

A lot more should have been spent on the squad this summer, especially with the new Sky deal and 15,000 season-ticket holders. With that we should have built a better squad.

Who stood out for you?

Jordan Williams is my man of the match, what an excellent game up and down that right-hand side. I’m not sure why he was dropped, he’s much better than Swanson.

I have never rated Swanson, when his deal was up I was quite happy about it - then we sign him again! Tactically and defensively he’s not a very good defender, although some will probably argue with me on that one

Williams looks a good defender, though, and also produced going forward. Keep him in the team now, just not Swanson.

However, I’m afraid Marlon Pack’s legs have gone, he’s not closing people down, the cross-field passes are now gobbled up by the opposition.

My mum will kill me rating him as a four, but he’s not the same player.

What about that Elias Sorensen rating? Not a fan?

He shouldn’t have taken that penalty, it should have been Mark O’Mahony. It was a woeful spot-kick, put it in the corner at least.

Take the penalty out of his display, at one point the full-back fell over, he had the chance to get the ball in the box, and then miscontrolled it.

That summed up his game, he doesn’t have control of the ball, which is what you learn at the age of five. It was embarrassing, like watching John Marquis again.

He scored at Leeds on his debut and everyone says what a player he is - well no, just no. I don’t know why we’ve signed him. I don’t know what he does.

How do you see the decision to drop Will Norris?

Obviously everyone has a soft spot for Norris because of being part of the title-winning team, but some of his goalkeeping this season has been horrid.

That free-kick against Stoke was a simple save for a professional goalkeeper, the Burnley winner may not have been saved but at least dive rather than running across your goal line like a ball boy.

Has his confidence gone, why is his kicking now awful? So 100 per cent I agreed with him being dropped, he’s nowhere near the player he was in League One.

Nicolas Schmid’s kicking was spot on in the first half, although not as good in the second. I can’t actually remember him having a save to make - and nobody saves Louie Sibley’s equaliser.

Nicolas Schmid - 6

Regan Poole - 7

Tom Mcintyre 6

Connor Ogilvie 7

Jordan Williams - 8

Josh Murphy - 7

Marlon Pack - 4

Freddie Potts - 6

Elias Sorensen - 4

Christian Saydee - 7

Mark O’Mahony - 7