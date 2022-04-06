What did you make of that?

It was a good performance, but if you’re going for promotion you need to see those games out and score the second goal.

In the first half we looked okay and dangerous on the counter, although probably didn’t have quite as much intensity as I thought we would after the break.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half was evenly matched and we played some good football at times, but some of that cutting edge was missing, along with the final ball.

We deserved to go 1-0 up and should have been able to carry it on from there, but that's the point I’ve already made.

So what about the League One play-offs?

They were always going to be a long shot – but we won’t get there now.

Gaffer For A Day Lee Cullen chose Marcus Harness as Pompey's star man in the 1-1 draw at Bolton. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

After that kind of extended period without a game, to come back and beat Bolton could have started a really nice run.

But if you look at the other teams above us, such as Oxford and Wycombe, they are picking up wins when we might get draws, and getting draws when we look like we may lose. They are churning out results and points.

In our last few games we’ve been missing that bit of grit you need to churn out a result when you’ve not had a great performance.

We played well yesterday but still didn’t come away with a win, it’s those fine margins which can make the difference. The league doesn’t lie at this stage of the season.

What would you like from the summer?

I’d like to see us recruit a few more players, we are too reliant on loans at the moment,

There are some good players there and a good rapport. Compared to the Jackett era, it actually looks like a tight-knit squad, they appear they’re enjoying their football and playing for each other.

However, they’ve got some work to do in the transfer window as we’ll lose Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter and George Hirst. We actually need to retain the core of the squad.

I am a big Alex Bass fan as well. Maybe he’s not quite as good as Bazunu with his feet, but he’s a brilliant shot stopper, a very good goalie, and I’m quite excited about seeing him get a good run next season.

Who stood out for you?

Marcus Harness was my man of the match. He looked bright, was quite dangerous for us and produced a brilliant bit of skill for our goal.

I really rate him, but he’s frustrating. Sometimes this season you think he should be doing so much more with the talent he possesses.

When he’s on it, he always looks a threat, but so often goes missing. He needs consistency, he has all the other attributes.

Even when I watch him in the warm-ups, his technique shines through, but sometimes it’s like his head isn’t there, with some crazy tackles and bookings.

But I am sure he would make a good addition to any Championship squad.

Gavin Bazunu – 8

Hayden Carter – 7

Sean Raggett – 7

Clark Robertson – 7

Connor Ogilvie – 6

Joe Morrell – 7

Louis Thompson – 7

Marcus Harness – 8

Aiden O’Brien – 8

Michael Jacobs – 7