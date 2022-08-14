Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaffer For A Day Ian Heather, aged 41 from Paulsgrove, gave his verdict on Pompey’s 2-0 victory over Cheltenham on Saturday.

What were your thoughts on Pompey’s first League One victory?

We got three points and we got a clean sheet, you can only beat what’s in front of you.

Overall, it wasn't the best performance in the world but you have to take into consideration the heat as well. I thought it was a very solid and accomplished performance and man for man, we were head and shoulders above them.

We’re four games in now, three away games, three clean sheets, what more can you ask for. The team is only just coming together as well so it’s a good start, which could’ve been better with the Lincoln home game, but they’re just coming together, building partnerships so it looks good.

I thought the game would be a lot tougher than what people were saying after Exeter beat them 7-0 on Tuesday. I didn’t think it would go as easy as some people thought before the game saying we could put three, four or five past them - I thought it would be much tighter.

We look powerful. I haven’t seen our side like that since we won the FA Cup - as much as I hate to say it.

That side was powerful with big strong athletes and it looks like we’re slowly getting back towards that.

Who was your man of the match?

A lot of people would turn around and say Colby Bishop because he scored two goals. Others would say Marlon Pack because he’s a class and league above.

I would have to give it to Mr. Consistent. He is a seven or an eight out of 10 every game and that is Connor Ogilive at left-back.

Every week he’s so consistent, he’s solid, doesn’t put a foot wrong, doesn’t moan and just gets on with it.

He was unlucky not to score as well against Cheltenham with a powerful shot just outside the box.

The obvious choices would be a two goal Bishop or Pack who keeps ticking it over in the middle and is a class above but Ogilvie did enough to deserve that on Saturday.

Where do you think - if at all - Pompey need to improve in the last few weeks of the transfer window?

I think we’re about two players short.

Maybe a number 10 but we haven’t seen much of Tom Lowery there and I think he could play that role.

Away from that, if we sent Haji Mnoga out on loan, then we might need another centre-back. Just because of Clark Robertson’s history with injuries.

I know we signed Owen Dale, but I’d also like to sign Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford or Ephon Mason-Clarke from Barnet, who’s scored two in two in the league.

Maybe another pacey 10 who can also play on the wing and another centre-back - but I don’t think we’re a million miles away.

Josh Griffiths – 7

Joe Rafferty – 8

Michael Morrison – 8

Sean Raggett – 7

Connor Ogilvie – 9

Reeco Hackett – 6

Marlon Pack – 8

Louis Thompson – 7

Michael Jacobs – 7

Dane Scarlett – 7