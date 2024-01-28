Gaffer For A Day Matthew Inglis chose Myles Peart-Harris as his man of the match against Port Vale. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

How do you regard that performance?

I thought it was going to be one of those games where the team played really well, but everyone’s fed up at not killing it off.

We definitely deserved to win, clearly we were the best team all the way through, Pompey just need to get a bit more clinical with finishing.

It’s one of those days where everyone played well, there wasn’t a particularly stand-out player, but frustratingly should have been two or three up before the penalty.

Abu Kamara is so close to being an outstanding player, but there were a couple of times he made the wrong decision or messed things up right at the last minute. If he could fix that, sometimes he’s unplayable.

Who was your man of the match?

I was impressed with how Myles Peart-Harris played, but I was more impressed with his body language and the way he dealt with the Port Vale players when they were giving him stick at the end of the game. He ignored them!

He seems really confident for someone so young and I thought he looked really, really promising. There’s a lot to him.

He played a couple of really nice crossfield balls, there were little touches here and there, and, once he has trained more with the other forward players, we should be expecting big things from him.

We’ve missed someone centrally like that for ages. I don’t think that was Alex Robertson’s best position and, over the last 3-4 years, we've not really had a proper number 10.

It’s one game, so who knows, but with a bit of luck Peart-Harris is the answer.

What did you make of referee Craig Hicks?

I thought he was bad, but not biased, more bad for both teams. I don’t really understand what that guy who ran on the pitch was so upset about.

If I was going to run on the pitch and chase the referee, I can think of many, many referees who deserve it more than that guy on Saturday. I don’t understand why they were so angry.

There was a moment when Conor Shaughnessy was wrestled to the floor and had the foul given against him, so I can’t see this idea that the referee was pretty unfair on them,

The penalty looked soft to me, but I understand their fans were complaining about the Shaughnessy tackle on Ethan Chislett, which looked absolutely fine where I was.

I’ve seen many penalties given which were less deserving than that. I would have been annoyed had it been given against us, but I wouldn’t be very annoyed.

Do you think an impending deal for Callum Lang would help with creativity?

We are probably lacking a bit off the bench compared to earlier in the season. Earlier in the season, John Mousinho would probably have tried to change things a bit earlier. However, we haven't got many attacking options at the moment

Hopefully that will change this week. Callum Lang would be a great signing if he plays like I’ve seen him play before, which is exactly what we need.

I haven’t ever seen anything from Josh Martin, I don’t really know why he got another contract, maybe it’s something in training we don’t see.

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with Kamara or Paddy Lane, it’s just the depth, you can’t rely on two wingers for the rest of the season, we need more competition and options off the bench.

Will Norris - 7

Terry Devlin - 6

Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Sean Raggett - 7

Connor Ogilvie - 7

Joe Morrell - 6

Tom Lowery - 7

Abu Kamara - 7

Myles Peart-Harris - 8

Paddy Lane - 7