So John, did you enjoy your day?

Pompey were sloppy, insipid, unprofessional, and lacking in leadership on the pitch. I’m also not sure what leadership they’re getting from Danny Cowley.

In the opening 10 minutes I thought we’d see four or five goals. Then we scored and took the foot off the gas. We didn’t even bother in the second half.

Harrow sat back and were not pressing until the final five minutes, just concentrating on staying in the game, and we couldn’t score more than one goal.

We only ever seem capable of putting in one decent half, just like under Kenny Jackett.

Who stood out for you?

Marcus Harness generally has a level of consistency this season, he’s always between a rating of 6-8.

He has a decent amount of ability and, while we all have off-days, he usually turns up. He’s not a bad finisher either and there’s some sort of link-up play with Mahlon Romeo.

Having said that, Harness and Romeo were sloppy on occasions, they just needed to have a bit more precision.

With his finishing, you could put Harness as a centre-forward, although he’s no good in the air. Then again, neither is John Marquis.

Ah yes Marquis. He had your lowest mark.

I was going to give him a 1, but bumped it up to a 3 for the running he does.

On one occasion, he actually trapped the ball and passed it to Harness. It happens so rarely that I remember it exactly.

Unfortunately, Cowley’s signings of George Hirst and Gassan Ahadme are worse and no competition for him.

If you could put a brick wall on wheels out there, at least there’s the chance the ball may bounce off it to someone else. That would be better than Marquis.

What I really don’t understand is why he never goes across the front post – and that is precisely how Harness scored.

So looking forward to Wycombe next weekend then?

Without Gavin Bazunu and Joe Morrell I am very concerned, we could be bulldozed into the ground by them.

I quite like Cowley, but I’m not sure whether we have the players willing enough to listen or bright enough. We’re certainly going backwards.

Marquis was not great under Jackett, but is far worse here. Ronan Curtis was fantastic under Jackett, but has now slipped back.

I genuinely fear for us this season. I think we’ll finish very close to the bottom four unless there are some drastic changes in January.

The play-offs have gone and I would be worried for Cowley if we get a hammering at Wycombe, which is generally a ground we never do well at.

Gavin Bazunu – 6

Mahlon Romeo – 6

Sean Raggett – 6

Connor Ogilvie – 5

Lee Brown – 5

Shaun Williams – 6

Joe Morrell – 7

Marcus Harness – 8

Miguel Azeez – 5

Ronan Curtis – 4

John Marquis – 3

