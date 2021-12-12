What’s your assessment of that performance, Simon?

It was a really good win bearing in mind our injury and sickness crisis, while we also kept a clean sheet and avoided a banana skin.

I thought the performance was a bit flat, especially in the second half where we took the foot off the gas and allowed Morecambe back into the game.

We won it comfortably in the end, Gavin Bazunu had one save to make, even if it was an incredible, world-class stop.

There was a period in the second half when Morecambe were on top, no doubt about that, yet, realistically, they had one shot with which they threatened to score.

I have to say, it was a job very well done by Pompey, so a pat on the back for the players.

How is George Hirst impressing you?

I am so pleased that Hirst is doing well, he leads the line really intelligently and can hold the ball up, as a centre-forward should be able to.

It’s something we’ve not had for a few years and we look 10 times better without Jhn Marquis in the team. To be honest, I can’t wait until Marquis finds a new club.

I’m made up for Hirst, his performances have been really impressive. I’m not going to compare him with the great Mark Hateley, but he does the things Marquis is unable to.

He can win it in the air, hold it up, lay it off, and – as we saw with the first goal – he can peel off the defender with a super run to create space.

What would you like to see in the January transfer window?

The Cowleys have done their part by getting the team to play how they want, while the players have done their part by winning matches.

Now it’s down to the owners. We've been in good positions entering January before and thrown it away, so let’s loosen the purse strings a little and help Danny Cowley.

We are within touching distance of the play-offs, no doubt we can get there. So are you going to back the manager you recruited?

We don't want to break the bank, we’re just a couple of players short from where we want to be. We require a centre-half and a striker – and strikers don’t come cheap at any level.

Who stood out for you?

Connor Ogilvie is my man of the match, his defensive performances in the last few games have been superb.

He’s come into the centre of defence against strikers often taller than him, but puts in 100 per cent effort all the time, even if he doesn’t always attract the attention and praise that others get.

Ogilvie’s a left-back, so his role at the moment is not exactly his best position, but he pops up with his first goal for the club. Fair play to him.

You can’t argue with the fact that we’ve conceded very few goals since he moved to the centre of defence in this current Pompey run.

