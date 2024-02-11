Abu Kamara was chosen by Gaffer For A Day George Morrison as his man of the match. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What’s your assessment of that win, Gary?

Overall, it wasn’t a good performance, the first half was pretty bad. However we won a game when we didn’t play well, which is great.

We picked up three points a long way away from home when we were nowhere near our best. Whisper it softly, I feel we can finish first or second.

Abu Kamara was chosen by Gaffer For A Day George Morrison as his man of the match. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

We definitely improved in the second half at Carlisle. The first half was scrappy, we didn’t necessarily look too dangerous, but we were comfortable. After the break we definitely had control.

In the end, it was a good first-time finish from Paddy Lane, that’s all it took to win this one.

Who stood out for you?

I’m going for Abu Kamara as my man of the match, he made a real difference when he came on for Myles Peart-Harris.

Before he was introduced, it was a drab game of football, pretty even, and, without his contribution, I don’t think we would have won.

As soon as he was on the ball, he made things happen, he excited the crowd a bit, and that pass for Paddy Lane to score from was quality.

Kamara looks like a Championship player in this league, top drawer.

You gave Myles Peart-Harris a low mark, how do you think he's doing at Pompey?

He was really poor on Saturday, maybe he tried to do too much. I don’t know whether he was attempting to be too clever, but he didn’t contribute anything.

I was at Port Vale for his debut, which was really exciting, and I’ve not seen him since, I didn’t get to Oxford United or Northampton, but I’ve heard pretty good things. Unfortunately he was shocking against Carlisle.

Peart-Harris is one of those players that when he’s good, he will be very good, so Saturday may have been a one-off.

What do you make of the promotion race now?

With Peterborough, Bolton and Derby dropping points on Saturday - and us winning - you have to be encouraged about the way it is heading.

It definitely feels like we are over the Christmas slump with four wins in five. In previous years, the wheels have started to come at this stage, but this could be different.

We had a really good transfer window and obviously a few injuries, but we’re still a good-enough squad to cope with those set-backs.

I have to say, it feels good, and I’m looking for some wood to touch as I’m saying that! But we can’t get ahead of ourselves

Will Norris - 6

Joe Rafferty - 7

Sean Raggett - 8

Conor Shaughnessy - 8

Conor Ogilvie - 6

Marlon Pack - 8

Tom Lowery - 7

Paddy Lane - 7

Callum Lang - 6

Myles Peart-Harris - 5 (Abu Kamara - 8)