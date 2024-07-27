Played behind closed doors at the Blues’ Hilsea training ground, the fixture consisted of two 60-minute periods, with John Mousinho’s men using 22 players.
However, it was the League One Chairboys who ran out emphatic winners through goals from Garath McCleary, Richard Kone, Beryly Lubala and an unnamed player.
Mousinho was understandably angry after the final whistle – and here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Portsmouth forward Christian Saydee
Christian Saydee in action for Pompey during the 4-0 behind-closed-doors friendly defeat to Wycombe.Photo: Portsmouth FC
2. Will Norris - 4
(Replaced by Jordan Archer on 61 mins). A game to forget. A poor pass from the back played a part in conceding the opening goal, while he was also at fault for conceding the penalty for number two after bundling into a Wycombe player. There was one magnificent save during his 60 minutes on pitch, with a flying fingertip stop, but the negatives comfortably outweigh the positives.Photo: Jason Brown
3. Jordan Williams - 6
(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 61 mins) Has had an eye-catching pre-season, but dipped against Wycombe. Did little coming forward, but always kept things reasonably tight defensively. Remains an encouraging signing.Photo: Portsmouth FC
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 6
(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 61 mins) Continues to play as the right-sided centre-half in pre-season, on this occasion partnering Ryley Towler for the opening 60 minutes. Remains as consistent as ever and didn't look troubled. Pompey's problems against Wycombe were in front of him.Photo: Jason Brown
