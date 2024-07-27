2 . Will Norris - 4

(Replaced by Jordan Archer on 61 mins). A game to forget. A poor pass from the back played a part in conceding the opening goal, while he was also at fault for conceding the penalty for number two after bundling into a Wycombe player. There was one magnificent save during his 60 minutes on pitch, with a flying fingertip stop, but the negatives comfortably outweigh the positives.Photo: Jason Brown