Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says that his side learned a lesson from their 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

Colby Bishop's goal in the 70th minute ended the Grecians unbeaten start to the season, and continue Pompey's winning run as they claimed a second consecutive win of their League One campaign. It was a former Exeter player that played a role in their defeat as summer signing Jack Sparkes picked out Bishop just inside the box, and he turned Alex Hartridge inside out before firing past Aston Villa loanee Viljmi Sinisalo.

In an interview with Exeter's official club website, Caldwell said: "We have to be better, and have to learn lessons from the match. In terms of how we were in possession, we weren't brave or quick enough to play the passing game we want.

"We invited too much pressure by giving the ball away far too often, especially in that first-half. It's a game we have to learn lessons quickly and I am sure we will.

"We came to a big stadium and we needed to show a lot of personality to play the way that we want, and we didn't quite have it tonight. I think we have to be better in different moments of the game, picking up second balls we didn't do that as well as we did at Wycombe.”

Pompey's first home league win in front of their Fratton Park faithful was largely down to Will Norris, who made an important save in the first of nine additional minutes as he denied Pierce Sweeney an equaliser. A free-kick was lofted to the far side and Sweeney was found free from just a few-yards out after Kyle Taylor's flicked header, but Norris made a brilliant save stop them coming away with anything.

Caldwell added: "We did in the second-half create chances from set pieces and that is something we've been better from this season, we always look a threat but for a great save we could have came away with a point in a game which we feel we can play much better."

Both teams had several penalty appeals that were turned down, including in the second-half when Ryan Trevitt went down in the box as he lost his footing. Marlon Pack was keen for Trevitt to receive a yellow card for simulation, though he was not booked.