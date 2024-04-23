Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Pompey favourite Gary O’Neil won’t be joining the ex-Fratton Park contingent at Liverpool next season.

That’s according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, who has stated the 40-year-old current Wolves boss is ‘not under consideration’ to replace Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield managerial hot seat.

The respected Liverpool journalist made his understanding of the situation known after reports emerged on Tuesday that O’Neil had been interviewed for the position. It also follows news that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has emerged as a leading candidate for the high-profile role.

The search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor will fall on Richard Hughes’ shoulders - who is a former team-mate of O’Neil’s at Pompey. Confirmation of his move to Liverpool from AFC Bournemouth - where he has been first-team technical director - was received in March, with Hughes taking up his new role at the end of the season.

The 44-year-old will bring former Blues striker Mark Burchill with him to Anfield to form part of his recruitment team. The Scot is currently chief scout at the Cherries. Meanwhile, former Pompey head of performance analysis, David Woodfine, is to become Liverpool’s assistant sporting director.

Their appointments follow former Pompey analyst Michael Edwards’ return to the Reds as owners Fenway Sports Group’s Head of Football.

O’Neil, who played 192 times for Pompey and helped Harry Redknapp’s side win the 2002-03 First Division title, previously worked for the Reds as assistant manager to Liverpool’s under-23s. Yet he cut short his spell with the club to assist Scott Park at Bournemouth, where he later became head coach.