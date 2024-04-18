Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool’s Pompey links have increased as they continue to make preparations for the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

The Reds now have a heavy Fratton influence to the structure of their football operation, after the appointment of former midfielder Richard Hughes as their new sporting director.

Now the Premier League giants are bringing in another familiar Blues face as the Scot’s support.

Former Pompey head of performance analysis, David Woodfine, is to become Liverpool’s assistant sporting director as he returns to Anfield.

The man known as Woody spent over five years at PO4 as a performance analyst from 2005 until 2009, before remaining for another year in the head role.

Woodfine went on to West Ham, where he held a similar position for four years before going to Liverpool in 2014

It was in roles as scouting and football coordinator and head of football projects and scouting operations Woodfine established himself on Merseyside, before becoming director of loan management in 2023.

He left Liverpool last year, but now has been tempted back with Michael Edwards becoming owners Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) CEO of football.

The man credited with masterminding Liverpool’s rise himself made his way in the game at PO4, preceding Woodfine as head of performance analysis.

Edwards’ reputation soared at Anfield, bringing in the likes Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool went on to win six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League, before his exit in 2022.

Former Pompey favourite Mark Burchill is following Hughes from Bournemouth, where he is the club’s chief scout.