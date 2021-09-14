Gassan Ahadme felt Pompey deserved their victory over Basingstoke Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The Blues fielded five first-teamers alongside Academy players in tonight’s trip to Basingstoke Town.

Yet despite that strength in their ranks, it took a penalty shoot-out to separate the sides following a goalless 90 minutes on the 3G playing surface.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fixture was ultimately settled by Alex Bass’ save from Aiden Lewis, ensuring the Blues now head into the third round of the competition.

Ahadme told The News: ‘It was a tough game for the young lads, a new experience to play against senior players.

‘We are used to training on grass and some of us found it difficult, but no excuses - the other team did well and it was an equal game.

‘In the major part of the game we were in control of it, we had our chances and it was bad luck that we couldn’t score a goal.

‘They had a few chances as well but I think we had the main control of the game.

‘We won on the penalties, which was the main thing, and we deserved to win the game.

‘In the penalties, we started with the advantage, then we lost, then in the end luckily got our win.’

Joining Ahadme in Pompey’s side were Conor Ogilvie, Bass, Paul Downing and Michael Jacobs.

Cowley was keen to get all five more match minutes - and they completed the full 90 minutes, plus the shoot-out.

Now Ahadme and Jacobs in particular will be looking to push their way into the first-team for Saturday’s visit of Cambridge United.

Both netted from the spot in the shoot-out, yet failed to trouble keeper Paul Strudley during the full match against the non-leaguers.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.