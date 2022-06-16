Unfortunately, it wasn’t a message to Blues fans thanking them for their unwavering support during his season-long loan spell at Fratton Park from Manchester City.

Instead, it was a calculated move to appease supporters from that lot up the road.

Yes, in a world were social media now reigns supreme and judgements are made, the keeper took the conscious step to unfollow Pompey on Instagram and replace them with his impending new club.

In all honestly, it’s hardly the most significant move he'll make given the fact the Irishman is on the brink of a £12m switch to Saints after spending last season in League One.

Yet it further demonstrates where his loyalties and priorities now lie.

It also closes the door on any lingering association with the Blues.

Gavin Bazunu is closing in on a big-money move to Southampton

City will, reportedly, also receive 20 per cent of any future sale, while they have also demanded a buy-back option in the Republic of Ireland international’s contract.

The 20-year-old’s talent was clear for all to see at PO4 last term as he racked up 46 appearances for Danny Cowley’s side.

His shot-stopping and ability with the ball at his feet made him an instant hit with the Fratton faithful, who knew well before the season finished that he was destined for a club much higher than League One and that his stay with Pompey would be brief.

He left with their blessing to continue his development as one of the best young keepers in Europe.

Yet, no doubt, the sight of him donning a Saints kit in the very near future will hurt.

Southampton will land the Dubliner after parting company with Fraser Foster, who has joined Spurs on a free transfer.