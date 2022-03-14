Danny Cowley’s side continued their good form with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Ipswich on Saturday.

The stalemate extended the Blues’ unbeaten run to eight League One matches – collecting 20 points out of a possible 24.

Cowley’s men have reduced the gap to the top six to seven points – raising hopes of a late promotion push.

But Pompey will still require a stunning end to the campaign to avoid falling short of the play-offs for the second season running.

Manchester City loanee Bazunu believes the Fratton Park outfit have found form at the right time and are in a good place but admits they aren’t taking much notice of the table.

Speaking to The News, Bazunu said: ‘Like with any team, when you get a good run of games going the confidence grows.

‘We are in a good place at the moment so we have to keep that momentum going and keep up the good results. Of course there’s a possibility we can reach the play-offs but we are just chasing a points total.

‘We are not looking at the table too much, we are focusing on how many points we need to get from our last 10 games and we’ve just got to chase that.’

Cowley’s side still have to play five teams currently above them in the standings, including leaders Rotherham and second-placed Wigan.

Pompey travel to sixth-placed Plymouth tomorrow night knowing a win would close the gap to their hosts to four points.

Bazunu expects a tough encounter at Home Park but is in confident mood.

He added: ‘They’ll have a strong side and it will be a tough test.

‘We’ll be doing a lot of work on them in the next few days but after the run we are on we’re going into every game expecting to get something over.