Former Pompey players George Byers and Michael Smith could be on the move this month.

The duo have put frustrating spells at Fratton Park well and truly behind them in recent years and are currently on the books of Championship Sheffield Wednesday, following key roles in the Owls’ promotion from League One last season. However, their Hillsborough futures under new manager Danny Röhl have been placed in doubt as the January transfer window approaches its half-way point.

Both have been the subject of speculation, with midfielder Byers supposedly attracting interest from both Championship and League One clubs. Smith, meanwhile, has been linked with Derby County, who were interested in the striker back in the summer.

Former Blues striker Michael Smith

Twenty-seven-year-old Byers - who is currently serving a three-match ban following his sending off against Preston, has featured 22 times for Wednesday this season - with 17 of those coming as second-tier starts. The Star report that the former Blues loanee remains in the manager’s plans at this point in time. But with Röhl keen on recruiting West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry on a permanent deal before the transfer window closes on February 1, Byers’ future remains in doubt.

The former Swansea midfielder, who has six months remaining on his current Hillsborough contract, has already spoken of his desire to remain with the Owls, having established himself as a firm fans’ favourite. Byers has scored 14 goals in 78 appearances for the club following his move there upon the expiry of his Fratton Park stay.

Signed by former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett on loan in January 2021 – a move that was considered a bit of a coup at the time – the Scot struggled to make an impact as the Blues missed out on the League One play-offs on the final day of the season. He made 15 appearances in total, but only four were starts. Meanwhile, one assist was all Byers could muster in that time as an attacking threat.

It was, therefore, little wonder Danny Cowley – who subsequently replaced Jackett that season – allowed him to head back to Swansea without even the suggestion of a permanent move.

Smith has been out for large chunks of Wednesday’s bid to retain their Championship safety in recent months because of a niggling muscle injury. He’s come off the bench for the Owls’ past two games and heads into this weekend’s trip to Southampton with three goals from his 16 appearances to date.

Last season, the Geordie’s 16 League One goals allowed the Yorkshire outfit to finish third in the table, before they beat Barnsley in the play-off final. Since joining Wednesday from Rotherham for an undisclosed fee in 2022, Smith has scored 24 goals in 65 appearances. At the Millers, the 32-year-old bagged 61 goals in 210 games following a spell at PO4 that produced 10 from 33 outings.