Former Pompey and Swansea City midfielder makes shock League Two transfer

George Byers has reunited with one of his former managers in League Two.

He had a handful of League One clubs chasing his signature but has opted to drop down two divisions.

Former Portsmouth midfielder George Byers has made the shock move to League Two.

The 28-year-old was the subject of interest from several teams in League One but has opted to reunite with former manager Darren Moore. He has signed a three-year deal with Port Vale as they bid to bounce back from their relegation last season.

Byers was reportedly a target for Birmingham City, as well as Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Barnsley, as well as Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers. He has instead chosen to play in League Two for the first time in his career.

“George is a player who I know really well from my time at Sheffield Wednesday,” said Moore about Byers to the official club website.

“His energy, drive and quality on the ball will be attributes that are appreciated by our supporters.

“We have met with George a few times over the last couple of weeks and although there has been strong interest at levels above League Two, he has quickly bought into the wider project that is ongoing here at Vale Park and what we are trying to build.

“Positive competition in all positions is vital and George will come in and add even stronger competition for places amongst our already-competitive midfield options.

“I am really looking forward to welcoming George into our squad as we continue to build towards next season and beyond.”

Byers has had a 10-year playing career that has seen him float around the Championship and League One. He began with Watford but later moved on to Swansea City where he featured heavily for their under-21s team before breaking into the first-team picture. During his time in South Wales, Byers was loaned out to Pompey, and at Fratton Park, he made 15 appearances for the South Coast outfit.

The three-time Scotland under-17 international later moved on to Sheffield Wednesday and made 78 appearances for the Owls, helping them to promotion from League One. He spent the last six months of his contract at Hillsborough out on loan at Blackpool, and now for the first time in his career, he finds himself playing in the fourth tier of English football.