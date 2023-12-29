George Edmundson was on Pompey's radar under both Kenny Jackett and Danny Cowley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have reportedly re-opened their longstanding interest in defender George Edmundson.

According to the BBC’s Chris Wise, the Blues are interested in a move for the Ipswich centre-half ahead of the January transfer window. The 26-year-old is supposedly one of several options the League One leaders are looking at as they attempt to fill the void left by Regan Poole’s season-ending ACL injury. However, Wise claims Pompey’s strong interest in Edmundson has led them to make enquiries over the former Rangers player’s availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on X, formerly Twiiter, the BBC man said: ‘Understand Portsmouth have made enquiries over Ipswich defender George Edmundson. Has fallen out of favour at #ITFC this season. He’s one of several centre-backs that #Pompey are considering in the January window.’

The defender will be familiar to Blues supporters, with both former managers Kenny Jackett and Danny Cowley making attempts to bring the 6”3” ace to Fratton Park during their times in charge. In fact, Jackett agreed a £600,000 fee for the then Oldham player during the summer of 2019, only for Edmundson to opt for a move to Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers.

Cowley was keen to bring the centre-back to PO4 in 2021 on loan after he struggled to break into the first-team picture at Ibrox. On that occasion, though, Pompey’s interest was superseded by Ipswich and Paul Cook, who landed the giant defender for an undisclosed fee.

Since then Edmundson has registered 64 appearances for the Tractor Boys. He made 17 starts during Ipswich’s 2022-23 League One promotion season, but has been used just five times in all competitions this term. Just two of those have been Championship starts as the centre-half finds himself well down the pecking order at Portman Road. Indeed, Edmundson hasn’t even made the match-day squad for Ipswich’s past 11 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are on the look out for defensive reinforcements after summer signing Poole required surgery following an ACL injury he picked up in Pompey’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Chesterfield in November.