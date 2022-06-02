And it’s something they’d love to see!

It follows the midfielder’s impending exit from Cardiff upon the expiry of his contract, which will make him a free agent heading into the summer.

For the Pompey academy graduate, a move to Fratton Park would represent a sensational homecoming, after his release by Steve Cotterill in 2011.

After coming through the PO4 youth ranks, he made only two senior appearances – before stints at Cheltenham, the Robins and the south Wales side.

Now there is a realistic chance of a return to his former stomping ground.

And for the Fratton faithful, that is something they would welcome with open arms.

Marlon Pack made only two senior appearance for Pompey before his departure in 2011. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Here’s the best Pompey reaction from Twitter and Facebook following the news.

@danieledmunds4: Get it done need that experienced player.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: This kind of rumour makes me happy.

@RColdrick: Would love to see Marlon back at Pompey, they shouldn't have let him go in the first place. Bring the local lad back.

@Pompeyaj1: Be a popular signing.

@Keend403: Yes yes yes yes!!

@Braddersjw: This would be a proper statement signing imo, Pompey need to at least give this a go.

@HarvMarksy: I refuse to believe it but let’s have it.

Kevin Watts: Would be a good signing, still a Championship player.

Mat Chalke: Called it a few weeks ago. I think it would be a good move, good replacement for Williams.

Shane Toone: Be a good signing.

David Albuery: Good player hope it's true.

Paul Lavington: That is the kind of player we need to go up into the championship and stay up.