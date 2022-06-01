WalesOnline claim the Blues academy graduate has discussed the possibility with the club following his decision to leave Championship Cardiff at the end of his contract.

Yet Pompey aren’t the only ones believed to have sat down with the soon-to-be free agent.

Former club Bristol City are also reported to have been in discussions with the 31-year-old midfielder – as, too, have Shrewsbury, who are managed Steve Cotterill.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cotterill handed Pack his Blues debut in the Capital Cup in August 2010, before allowing him to move to Cheltenham.

He also managed the 6ft 2in ace during his time in charge at Bristol.

The report addes no decision has yet been made on where Pack will play his football next season.

Speaking to The News in June 2020, the player insisted he had ‘unfinished business’ at Pompey.

Marlon Pack has reportedly held talks with Pompey over a return to Fratton Park Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He made only two appearances for his hometown club – with his second coming as an 83rd-minute substitute against current employers Cardiff in the Championship.

Pack has been with the Bluebirds for the past three seasons, racking up 109 appearances.

But he fell down the pecking order under manager Steve Morison in recent months and is now ready for the latest chapter in his career.

Announcing his departure last month, Pack said: ‘My time Cardiff has come to an end, I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity to play for the club.

‘I want to thank the fans for all your support over the past 3 seasons especially during the pandemic and this season where it hasn’t gone how we all wanted.

‘Special mention to all my teammates, the members of staff, the managers I’ve worked under and the numerous people I’ve crossed paths with in and around the football club over the last 3 years.