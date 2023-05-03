The Blues have been told to meet a £200,000 fee to acquire the services of the midfielder, who has a year remaining on his current deal at Accrington.

Indeed, The News understands John Mousinho’s side have enquired over the possibility of bringing the 23-year-old back home when the transfer window opens in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh has netted 12 goals and registered four assists in 50 outings for the Accy this season, who are on the brink of relegation to League Two.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder came through the ranks at Fratton Park before being released aged 16, where he would go on to have spells at Baffins Milton Rovers and Bognor.

He would join John Coleman’s men in 2021 and has totalled 20 goals during his two-year stay at the Crown Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as the Blues’ summer interest in Leigh rises, the Fratton faithful have been split on social media over a potential move for the youngster.

Here’s the best of the opinions from Twitter.

Pompey fans have been split over a summer move for Tommy Leigh.

@capfc11: It’s a no brainer for me, £200k is well worth it for a player that has improved whilst in a struggling Accy side and will only improve more in a better team. Add in the fact he’s a Pompey lad that may sway things in our favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@blakepfc: I mean that’s pennies compared to what he’s worth. They’re going down so he’ll want to be off to further his career so we have the upper hand. Might be just what we need and has plenty of time to increase that value and be sold for a profit.

@HarvMarksy: Is he actually good enough? Or is it more about the sentimental factor? Also, if Accrington were to go down, are they really in a position to turn down say, £100,000?

@Johnjacobs1992: Would not feature as part of a promotion team. If he’s coming in as back up and we have even better lined up then yeah, I’m all for it.

@lydsou: If we want him we should cough up and get it done early. If we try and haggle and dither, someone else will come in for him, probably Oxford or Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jasparvin: Cheap that is. Go get him.

@Pompeytucks: He's a Pompey lad, he's been good for Accy, is he good enough to be part of a Promotion chasing side? One thing is for sure all Accy players know how to put a shift in and if he improves like Colby has, £200k ish might be a good deal. Will add some squad depth.

@teddynettle1: Get it done, loves the club will fight for the badge and proven with his stats plus he’s young as well.

@DanKnight10: Decent numbers playing in a poor team..... remains to be seen whether that might be a bit too much to ask for but a goal scoring midfielder is something we desperately need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad