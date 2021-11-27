Gillingham 0 Portsmouth 1 RECAP as Blues win it at the death
Pompey aim to make six wins on the spin at Gillingham today.
The Blues will look to go nine games unbeaten at Priestfield as their charge towards the play-off continues.
Both teams have injury and suspensions going into the game, with Gills boss Steve Evans branding is problems the worst he’s seen in management.
We will bringing everything you need know from Kent, as we build up to the game, bring team news, reaction and video.
Then it’s blow-by-blow commentary from 3pm as Pompey aim for another three points.
LIVE Gillingham 0 Portsmouth 0 FT
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 16:52
- One change for Pompey - Thompson in for the suspended Raggett
- Late change - Jewitt-White in for injured Brown (back)
- Jacobs scores in stoppage time
Jacobs wins it at the death as Jacobs shoots from a tight angle and the ball goes in with the aid of deflection
JJJJACCCCOOOOBBBBBBBSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSsss
Four minutes’ stoppage time
Pompey piling forward and Ogilvie gets a header from Romeo’s cross but Harrison can’t finish,
Pompey are fuming as they attack and the ref pulls back play with Ehmer down hurt. It does, however, looks like the defender has a head injury.
Romeo is booked for a late challenge as Carayol is replaced by Sitole.
A key touch from McKenzie denies Jacobs a clear shot at goal from 12 yards from Morrell’s cutback
Jacobs on for Hackett.
Jacobs being readied