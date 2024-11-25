However, many of them decided to go elsewhere on Saturday afternoon to get their footballing fix, from The New Saints and Marine to Manchester City and Aston Villa.
We asked those on X, formerly Twitter, to send across their photos from the games they attended instead of Blackburn – with 16 different grounds mentioned.
And here are 32 superb pictures of those Pompey fans on the road...
1. Villa Park
The cancellation of Pompey's clash at Ewood Park meant fans went elsewhere on Saturday afternoon for their footballing fix. Photo: None
2. Wrexham v Exeter
Jake Smith; Wrexham 3 Exeter 0 Photo: None
3. Curzon Ashton v Radcliffe
Dave Kemp; It was 2-1 to Curzon at half-time then got abandoned due to the monsoon weather! Photo: None
4. Macclesfield v Blyth
Adam Thomas-Scarrott - Macclesfield 6 Blyth 0 Photo: None
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.