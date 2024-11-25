Give us a game: Superb photos of Portsmouth faithful visiting 19 different grounds after Blackburn wash out

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 25th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 12:10 BST
The Fratton faithful were a long way from home and nowhere to go following the cancellation of Pompey’s Ewood Park clash with Blackburn.

However, many of them decided to go elsewhere on Saturday afternoon to get their footballing fix, from The New Saints and Marine to Manchester City and Aston Villa.

We asked those on X, formerly Twitter, to send across their photos from the games they attended instead of Blackburn – with 16 different grounds mentioned.

And here are 32 superb pictures of those Pompey fans on the road...

The cancellation of Pompey's clash at Ewood Park meant fans went elsewhere on Saturday afternoon for their footballing fix.

1. Villa Park

Jake Smith; Wrexham 3 Exeter 0

2. Wrexham v Exeter

Jake Smith; Wrexham 3 Exeter 0 Photo: None

Dave Kemp; It was 2-1 to Curzon at half-time then got abandoned due to the monsoon weather!

3. Curzon Ashton v Radcliffe

Dave Kemp; It was 2-1 to Curzon at half-time then got abandoned due to the monsoon weather! Photo: None

Adam Thomas-Scarrott - Macclesfield 6 Blyth 0

4. Macclesfield v Blyth

Adam Thomas-Scarrott - Macclesfield 6 Blyth 0 Photo: None

