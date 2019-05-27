Have your say

Pompey fans have been having their say on Charlton’s dramatic League One play-off final victory against Sunderland.

And it appears many are taking delight in another heartbreaking day for the Black Cats at Wembley.

Lee Bowyer’s side claimed a 2-1 victory in front of 76,155 fans at the home of football, following Patrick Bauer’s last-gasp winner.

The game looked destined to be heading to penalties, with both teams seemingly inseparable following 120 minutes of football.

That was until Bauer’s intervention with just seconds left on the clock, which handed the Addicks the one remaining promotion place in the Championship and condemning Sunderland to another season in League One.

It was the second time the Black Cats had suffered under the arch, with Pompey claiming Checkatrade Trophy final glory on penalties at Wembley back in March.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer celebrates Charlton's win over Sunderland in the League One play-off final Picture by Martin Swinney

The Wearsiders, of course, got their revenge by claiming play-off semi-final success against Kenny Jackett’s side earlier this month as the rivalry between the two clubs intensified.

Yet, it appears Blues fans have had the last laugh – for this season anyway.

While many of the comments posted on our facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News congratulate Charlton on their success, many are revelling in Sunderland’s failure to seal a return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Here’s a selection of the views posted...

Kane Little: Glad Sunderland didn't go up but in a way sad to see Charlton go up as it's a decent London away day gone!!!

Ron Johnson: Glad Charlton won far better team than Sunderland.

Teresa Moor: Hahaha Sunderland, I knew we would see them again next season.

Paul Lennard: Glad Charlton went up, best team in the division and play good football.

Made us look terrible when we played them.

Cath Absolom: Yep, can't argue with that!. But Sunderland were as poor Sunday as we were in the semis, so they got exactly what they deserved!. As Charlton even scored all 3 goals as well!.

So Karma worked in very mysterious ways, in the end!

Steve Nathan: Well done Charlton. Haha Sunderland, see you next season.

Russell Simpson: Told ya, see you next season Sunderland.

Dave Downworth: They were best team, well done Charlton, played Pompey of the pitch.

Pompey can learn from this – play the ball on the deck like I said. Well done Charlton.

Brian Homer: Too good for L1 eh? Yeah looks like it. Enjoy your trip to Fratton next year…

Duane Hunt Congratulationss to Charlton, better team won scoring all 3 Goals.

Shame it wasn’t Pompey vs Charlton.