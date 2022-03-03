As always, there’s plenty happening around the division, but here’s what caught our eye over the past few hours...

Liverpool defender on trial at Sunderland

Young Liverpool defender Sean Wilson has been on trial at Sunderland.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old appeared in a Black Cats under-23s side that lost 3-0 against Stoke on Monday as he continues to train with the Wearsiders.

After Alex Neil’s appointment last month, Sunderland have been running their eye over a number of triallists, with the former Preston boss open to bringing in fresh young talent to the club’s ranks.

Chester-le-Street winger Michael Spellman and defender Ugonna Emineke are among those who have been invited.

Charlton expect £8m loses

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard expects £8m losses at Pompey's rivals.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard expects to lose £8m this season running the club.

The Danish businessman believes the losses are due to mismanagement from previous owner Roland Duchatelet prior to his arrival in 2020.

He warned it might take a number of years for the changes he wants to make to the club to make a difference financially.

In an interview with the BBC’s London Sport Show, he said: ‘I’m going to try and, as soon as possible, reach a level to break even while I continue to invest in the club.

‘I’m not losing as much money as I did last season. But I’m losing £8m this season, investing, and that obviously can’t continue for a whole lot longer.

‘There is a limit to how much we can cut the expenses, but we have huge potential on the revenue side.’

Wigan winger makes ‘no apologies’ for red card incident

Wigan’s James McClean has taken to Instagram to defend himself after being sent off during Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over Fleetwood.

The winger was dismissed along with Joe Garner following an altercation involving both players late on in the game.

But the controversial Republic of Ireland international feels he has been harshly treated, claiming his actions were in self defence.

Writing on Instagram, he said: ‘On the red card incident, first off I am gutted that I possibly have to serve a three-match ban and not be able to help the team.