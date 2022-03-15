'Great line-up lads ... I like the look of this' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to team news at Plymouth as ex-Sunderland and Luton figures return
The Fratton faithful’s verdict on Pompey’s starting XI against Plymouth is in.
Danny Cowley has made two changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Ipswich three-days-ago, as Denver Hume and Joe Morrell replace Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe.
As a result of the former Sunderland left-back’s inclusion, Connor Ogilvie is expected to return to the left side of a back three to join Sean Raggett and Hayden Carter in defence.
And Blues fans have reacted to the news on social media, an hour before kick-off.
Here’s a selection of the best tweets from supporters.
@Pompey_Tom99: Great to see Denver Hume return to the XI
@Jake_PFC: Good team UTB
@pfcdave1898: I like the look of this
@__tomwatson: quality
@al3xmcdonald3: No Jacobs again :(
@danlewis1999: Ogilvie staying in!
@Alfisadon: Great lineup lads
@PORTSMOUTHCLEE: I like this……. But I don’t want to jinx it #tinkerman
@Nial_Judge26: Harness & Jacobs still out & Walker presumably not fit enough to start. Great
@Dylanmc2007: Other than Tunniclife for Morrell, decent.
