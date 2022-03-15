Danny Cowley has made two changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Ipswich three-days-ago, as Denver Hume and Joe Morrell replace Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

As a result of the former Sunderland left-back’s inclusion, Connor Ogilvie is expected to return to the left side of a back three to join Sean Raggett and Hayden Carter in defence.

And Blues fans have reacted to the news on social media, an hour before kick-off.

Here’s a selection of the best tweets from supporters.

@Pompey_Tom99: Great to see Denver Hume return to the XI

@Jake_PFC: Good team UTB

@pfcdave1898: I like the look of this

Denver Hume returns to the starting line-up against Plymouth tonight. Picture: Malcolm Bryce

@__tomwatson: quality

@al3xmcdonald3: No Jacobs again :(

@danlewis1999: Ogilvie staying in!

@Alfisadon: Great lineup lads

@PORTSMOUTHCLEE: I like this……. But I don’t want to jinx it #tinkerman

@Nial_Judge26: Harness & Jacobs still out & Walker presumably not fit enough to start. Great

@Dylanmc2007: Other than Tunniclife for Morrell, decent.

