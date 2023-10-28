Terry Devlin, c entre, alongside Ryley Towler before kick-off

Out go Zak Swanson, Connor Ogilvie (injured), Christian Saydee and Abu Kamara, with Joe Rafferty, Jack Sparkes, Tino Anjorin and Terry Devlin coming in as their replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the case Devlin, his place in the starting line up against Reading means he’s making his full football league debut.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how fans on social media reacted to the announcement.

@OliOConnor3: Devlin brace today you heard it here first.

@WrightingWayne: Great to see Devlin get his chance. PUP

@HazzaTWood96: Line up looks decent, here's hoping Devs has a great game. Here's hoping for a Pompey victory away at Reading, PUP.

@PompeyBulldogKG: This will be the start of the wheels falling off. Can feel it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@JackDav04863924: That’s horrible how’s Yengi or Saydee not starting.

@fletcherg003: I like it! Now go and play from the first minute and convert those chances! PUP