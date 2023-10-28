News you can trust since 1877
'Great to see. Looks decent. Wheels falling off' - Portsmouth reaction to starting XI at Reading as surprise calls made

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s latest starting XI.
By Mark McMahon
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Terry Devlin, c entre, alongside Ryley Towler before kick-offTerry Devlin, c entre, alongside Ryley Towler before kick-off
Terry Devlin, c entre, alongside Ryley Towler before kick-off

The Blues head coach has made four changes to the side that drew 0-0 at Cambridge United in midweek.

Out go Zak Swanson, Connor Ogilvie (injured), Christian Saydee and Abu Kamara, with Joe Rafferty, Jack Sparkes, Tino Anjorin and Terry Devlin coming in as their replacements.

In the case Devlin, his place in the starting line up against Reading means he’s making his full football league debut.

Here’s how fans on social media reacted to the announcement.

@OliOConnor3: Devlin brace today you heard it here first.

@WrightingWayne: Great to see Devlin get his chance. PUP

@HazzaTWood96: Line up looks decent, here's hoping Devs has a great game. Here's hoping for a Pompey victory away at Reading, PUP.

@PompeyBulldogKG: This will be the start of the wheels falling off. Can feel it.

@JackDav04863924: That’s horrible how’s Yengi or Saydee not starting.

@fletcherg003: I like it! Now go and play from the first minute and convert those chances! PUP

@OliOConnor3: Wow Devlin starting, I’m all for it #pompey.

