Terry Devlin has been handed his Football League debut against Reading. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Teenager Terry Devlin has been handed his maiden Football League outing for the visit to the Madejski Stadium.

He will operate in a central attacking midfield role, replacing Christian Saydee, who drops to the bench.

Elsewhere, Tino Anjorin is recalled and takes the spot of Abu Kamara on the left flank, while Jack Sparkes comes in for the injured Connor Ogilvie.

Completing the changes is Joe Rafferty’s return to right-back, with Zak Swanson among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Gavin Whyte and Sean Raggett are back on the bench having recovered from illness, with Ryley Towler and Ben Stevenson not included in the 18-man squad.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Robertson, Lane, Devlin, Anjorin, Bishop.