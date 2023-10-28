News you can trust since 1877
More Portsmouth selection surprises with teenager handed Football League debut at Reading

John Mousinho has sprung another selection shock as Pompey field four changes at struggling Reading.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Terry Devlin has been handed his Football League debut against Reading. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Terry Devlin has been handed his Football League debut against Reading. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Teenager Terry Devlin has been handed his maiden Football League outing for the visit to the Madejski Stadium.

He will operate in a central attacking midfield role, replacing Christian Saydee, who drops to the bench.

Elsewhere, Tino Anjorin is recalled and takes the spot of Abu Kamara on the left flank, while Jack Sparkes comes in for the injured Connor Ogilvie.

Completing the changes is Joe Rafferty’s return to right-back, with Zak Swanson among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Gavin Whyte and Sean Raggett are back on the bench having recovered from illness, with Ryley Towler and Ben Stevenson not included in the 18-man squad.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Robertson, Lane, Devlin, Anjorin, Bishop.

Subs: Schofield, Swanson, Raggett, Whyte, Saydee, Kamara, Yengi.

