As Blues boss, he oversaw the club’s most successful period for almost 70 years, culminating in winning the 2008 FA Cup.

There are those among the Fratton faithful who have never forgiven Redknapp for walking out to then take over Pompey’s fierce rivals, while he quit for a second time in October 2008 to join Spurs.

Portsmouth FC players celebrate winning the FA Cup with an open top bus around the City of Portsmouth were a reported 200 thousand fans came out to cheer them. Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s what supporters had to say on social media in response to our chief sports writer Neil Allen’s chat with Redknapp.

Doug McEwan: Greatest manager. Greatest team. Greatest successes. How we would love those times to come back again.

Trevor Brown: A great manager and a very nice person. Thanks for some great memories at our great club

Simon Tucker: Surely all Pompey fans should appreciate that relegating Southampton was one of his greatest achievements from our perspective? Love what he did for our club, I cannot understand the haters.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: The 2002-3 season was the best football I’ve ever seen a Portsmouth side play! And ever will!!!Just remember walking on air that whole season! I miss those days! And I love Harry he was wonderful, winning the FA cup was a special day no one will forget. Thanks Harry.

@Twovests: Would be great for Harry to come back to FP as guest of honour

@est18981: The greatest #Pompey manager in my lifetime. What an entertainer. Creative, innovative & what joy his signings brought us. Merson, Stone, Berger, Sheringham, Taylor, Yak, Toddy, D'Alessandro, Smertin, Sol, Distin, Diarra, Defoe, Kanu. The list is endless. All fans should love HR.

@NeilNutbeam: Great article. He was such a character. Lol I think he would be welcome back now. He obviously loved it here. Great manager.

@WELLS35: It was just the best of times – fantastic players and manager . Electric atmospheres at Fratton Park. Truly great memories!

@beano438: The greatest in my lifetime. We will never see anything like it again. Thanks for the memories Harry.

@TerryStack3: My favourite Pompey manager ever. Great days.

@LJordan1981: Best manager during my lifetime. Great memories that will last with me forever.

@Pompeyaj1: Will never forget that football and the atmosphere at Fratton Park the glory years

