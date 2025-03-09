Pompey fans have taken to social media to praise Nicolas Schmid.

The Blues’ number one has taken all the plaudits after an outstanding performance during Sunday afternoon’s fantastic 1-0 triumph against league leaders Leeds.

The 28-year-old came to the rescue on a number of occasions denying the table-topping Whites any chance of a breakthrough as Pompey ended Daniel Farke’s side’s 17-game unbeaten run.

Schmid made a fantastic double save to first deny Manor Soloman and then Joel Piroe from close range in the first half before a crucial stop against Junior Firpo on 77 minutes. The Austrian keeper wasn’t done there as he made a vital last-minute save to deny Sam Byram’s headed effort.

The summer arrival’s efforts paid dividends as the Blues continued their fantastic record at Fratton Park with Colby Bishop’s 61st-minute finish the difference between the two sides.

The three points crucially moves Pompey further from the relegation dogfight, with John Mousinho’s men now 10 points clear of the bottom three.

And on social media, the Fratton faithful have singled out Schmid’s heroic performance with his saves helping claim maximum points against the Championship’s front runners.

Here’s some of those reactions from X, formerly Twitter.

@annamorey__: Nicolas Schmid, take a bow young man. Superb from you.

@HancockAnalysis: What a performance that was, just immaculate in all departments. Nico Schmid, you my friend are different gravy.

@Zapbw91: Give Schmid the keys to the city.

@JamieSartain94: Schmid has arguably put in the greatest performance I have ever seen from a Pompey goalkeeper. What a bloke!

@DanEv1985: Undefeated in 17 games, Leeds were going to be a tough side. What a win, though - Schmid had an absolute blinder.

@Iamsymon_: Nicolas Schmid that’s the tweet.

@CoreyLFHoness: Couldn't ask for anymore from any of them today. Everyone gave 100% and were class for 90 minutes. Schmid MotM today, kept a cracking clean sheet. 4 points from top of the league this season is extra sweet!

@DJDcee: Have some of that!! Huge shift from the lads. Schmid was world class.

@debojono: Schmid I love you more than you’ll ever know

@pfclowey: Schmid you are class. Saved us so many times then Up the Pompey!

@OscarRo14773525: All hail king Nico Schmid

@gturnbull1974: Different class today Blues. Schmid and Colby superb at either end.

@classical_cool: SENSATIONAL from every single player. And Schmid take a bow. Incredible

@sweetstuff275: Give Schmid a key to his goal because he kept it locked shut. Super Schmid, Super Bishop, Super Pompey, a great game all around, a great game to watch on TV on a Sunday.