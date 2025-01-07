Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and Pompey met on the weekend as the Black Cats ran out 1-0 winners.

Guy Whittingham believes 'nothing compares' to the atmosphere at Fratton Park after sampling what Sunderland had to offer at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

The Blues legend enjoyed an 18-year playing career, which included three spells with Pompey, as well as playing for Sheffield Wednesday for five years. These days, he's a co-commentator for BBC Radio Solent's coverage of Pompey on a match day.

Whittingham was in attendance as Pompey fell to a narrow defeat to promotion-chasing Sunderland in the north east. Wilson Isidor scored the only goal of the game, but the visitors could take pride in how they fared against one of the best teams in the division.

One of the takeaways from Whittingham's trip to the Stadium of Light was the atmosphere. A total of 39,846 supporters were inside the ground, including 1,069 members of the Fratton faithful who travelled up from the south coast despite the hazardous weather conditions. Whilst the atmosphere wasn’t quiet, the former striker said he was expecting more from the home supporters.

‘I think we’re very lucky at Fratton Park we get the atmosphere that we do,’ he told BBC Radio Solent.

‘For me, nothing compares to that when it’s really rocking at Fratton Park.

‘I sat here today (Sunday), I wouldn’t say that it was quiet, but it wasn’t a place where as an opposition player, you think “blimey, these lot are loud. How can we quieten them down?” There wasn’t that today for sure.”

Of course, as to who has the best atmosphere in the division is a matter of opinion. But, statistically, Sunderland boast the best home support in the division as they average crowds of 40,111 on a home match day. Pompey are just below mid-table in 13th, with 20,279 on average coming through the turnstiles at Fratton Park. They have a capacity which stands at around 20,899, with plans to increase that in the futue.

When it comes to support on the road, the two clubs aren't far off either. Pompey supporters are keen to travel to every ground in the division, and were seventh in the latest attendance table, with 1,977 on average travelling to away matches. Sunderland are slightly above them with 2,358 travelling every other weekend to support the Black Cats, placing them in fourth.