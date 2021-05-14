He steps down from his post after eight years to take up a role at The Topps Company – which is also owned by Blues chairman Michael Eisner – but will remain as a Fratton Park.

Catlin arrived at PO4 in 2012 to help the Pompey Supporters’ Trust and Presidents save the club from extinction.

After being appointed CEO, he aided the Blues in erasing debts during the recovery from administration and oversaw promotion from League Two in 2017 and the Checkatrade Trophy triumph at Wembley in 2019.

Mark Catlin in the Wembley dressing room after Pompey's Checkatrade Trophy triumph in 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s what the Fratton faithful have been saying about Catlin’s departure on Twitter…

Has been a great servant to the club with his work in getting the club back on its feet. Hopefully his replacement also has the interest of the fans at heart. Huge opportunity for the club to completely reform on and off the pitch #Pompey

Done a lot of our club and most Pompey fans underestimate how much he actually did but this is the best thing for us in terms of the club going forward.

Poor decisions have steered him to becoming a villain of the club but he did always have the clubs best interests. Thanks MC.

If you genuinely think that Catlin leaving is a good thing for the club, you clearly haven’t understood the dynamic of the club. He had the clubs best interests at heart, only time will tell how the dynamic will change. #Pompey

Having met Mark on a few occasions I do think he is a good guy and he was a part of some of our success. Like all things though they come to an end and this feels like the right thing to happen. Fresh changes at Pompey are needed. Thanks Mark for everything and best of luck

Was the right guy when we needed him to help steady the ship and get us competing again but the club has felt stale in the last couple of years so this is best decision for all parties

Looking at Catlin's departure fans may have had their complaints but his last 2 decisions in Cowleys & Miller in academy I feel could be the 2 stones in place to kick us on in next few years.

His hard work & rebuilding of club at his start shouldn't go underestimated #pompey

Thanks for the hardwork and dedication over the past 8 years Mark, always transparent and allowed the management to have control over the football. Good luck in the future

