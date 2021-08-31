Haji Mnoga has signed a three-year deal with Pompey before loaned out to Bromley. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

And the defender has immediately been loaned out to Bromley for regular first-team football.

Danny Cowley sees a long-term presence at Fratton Park for the highly-regarded 19-year-old.

As part of Mnoga’s ongoing development, the Blues boss has been eager to send the youngster out of loan for match experience.

However, Pompey firstly wanted to tie the Academy graduate to a new contract before agreeing to his loan departure.

Mnoga penned a fresh deal today – before linking up with National League side Bromley on loan until January.

It maintains Pompey’s excellent relationship with the Ravens, having recruited Liam Vincent, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and Louis Dennis from there in recent years.

Mnoga has made 13 appearances and scored once for his home-town club since making his first-team debut in October 2018.

This summer, Pompey activated a club option to keep the versatile performer at Fratton Park for an additional 12 months.

Now, having put today pen to paper, he is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2024.

