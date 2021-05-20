Hannah’s heroics help Pompey win Hampshire Women’s Senior Cup for 12th season running in dramatic shoot-out against Southampton

Hannah Haughton celebrates a penalty save. Pictureby Dave Haines)

Haughton saved from Southampton FC’s Shannon Sievwright and Georgie Freeland in the shoot-out as Jay Sadler’s side ran out 3-2 victors to lift the silverware for a remarkable 12th consecutive season.

After Haughton’s heroics, Southampton goalkeeper Kayla Rendell crashed her spot-kick against the crossbar to seal the Blues’ latest county triumph at Hawks’ Westleigh Park.

Pompey had been pegged back in normal time as it finished 1-1 in front of only the third crowd allowed inside Havant & Waterlooville’s ground in 2020/21.

Jade Bradley’s stunning first half free-kick was cancelled out by Rachel Panting’s strike after the restart.

The captain fired Pompey ahead with a fine curling free-kick from a tight angle towards the right edge of the penalty area after 11 minutes.

But it was Southampton - who play a tier below Pompey in the women’s football pyramid - who had settled the better and looked more assured in the early exchanges.

Pompey defender Jaz Younger superbly cleared Panting’s goalbound header off the line following Ella Morris’ brilliant marauding run and cross down the right on 20 minutes.

But Sadler’s side could have doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break. Milly Mott’s loose pass went straight to Jade Widdows, who could only fire straight at Rendell.

Southampton pulled themselves level 12 minutes after the restart as Panting’s drilled effort found the bottom corner.

Younger came close to restoring Pompey’s lead but her flicked header from Bradley’s free-kick was parried away by Rendell, with Rebekah Tonks’ rebound blocked.

The Blues had goalkeeper Haughton to thank for keeping them level 17 minutes from time. First, Danielle Rowe blocked Phoebe Williams’ sweetly-struck volley before Pusey had an effort brilliantly saved by the Pompey stopper.

Haughton again came to Pompey’s rescue deep into stoppage-time, gathering Williams’ flicked header.

Haughton then starred in the shoot-out to continue her side’s incredible run of county cup successes.

Pompey could end a pandemic-wrecked season with two cups as they still remain in the 2020/21 Portsmouth & District FA Cup.

They take on Hampshire Women’s League Division 3 high-fliers AFC Portchester in the semi-final for the right to return to Westleigh Park and face Moneyfields in the final on Thursday, June 3.

If they did progress to the final, it would be the second time in eight months the teams have met - last October Pompey won 4-1 in the 2019/20 Portsmouth & District FA Cup final at Baffins Milton Rovers’ ground.