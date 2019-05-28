Pompey fans have been having their say on the Blues’ new season-ticket prices for the 2019-20 season.

The club released details of their new pricing strategy for the new season on Monday, with fans across the board – barring special concessions – seeing an increase in the cost of watching Kenny Jackett’s side.

The decision has generated plenty of fans’ views on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News.

And while some have a grievance with the new pricing policy, the majority have been accepting of the increases.

Here’s a selection of some of the views shared with us...

Cailey Fair: Expected an increase happy with that PUP!!!

Luke Hurren: Not impressed with the family zone pricing.

Expected my season ticket to go up but in order to bring my son I am paying twice as much extra as everyone else. Not really fair that is it.

Robert Blyth: Happy with that. Totally acceptable.

Ollie Roberts: If we don’t get promoted next season then I hope they bring them back down again.

Antony Davies: Not a season-ticket holder but I’d have thought an increase in prices might've meant an increase in the playing budget?

Matt Davies: Want money into club, pay extra. Not a great surprise surely?

Ian Thompson: Maybe an increase in toilets would be good.

Barrie Jenkins: Fully expected and very reasonable so no complaints here besides, I get plenty of exercise for my neck muscles (joke).

Dom Calvert: Meh, only £20 but not sure how it’s justified. Let’s hope the owners do the same and put their hands in their pockets as well, towards playing budget.

Shaun Robbins: That's not enough, they should of put it up at least 80 quid.

Nigel Ralph: Live in North Wales me. Seen its only gone up a few quid, be renewing my season ticket P.U.P

Keith Leaves: Cheap at half the cost.

Cath Absolom: Thank God we never made the Championship, that's all I'm gonna say!. As believe me, it would have been a hell of a lot more, if we had!

Paul Lavington: Why are we putting prices up when we are going to sell our best players and not upping our wage budgett