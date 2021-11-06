Harrow Borough scouting report: A look at Portsmouth's FA Cup first round opponents

To be fair, they’re not a club many of the Fratton Faithful will know much about.

So with the help of Gosport Borough’s head of media and new News ‘scout’ Samuel Carter, here’s what we’ve learnt about tomorrow’s visitors to Fratton Park.

Who are they exactly?

Harrow Borough currently play in the Pitching In Southern Premier League south division and are Pompey’s lowest-placed Cup opponents since they played Bideford AFC of the Western League premier division in the 1977-78 first round.

The Boro currently sit fourth in their division - just one place and one point behind Gosport Borough - with eight wins from their 13 games.

They haven’t drawn a game all season so placing a bet on there being a replay at the Earlsmead Stadium may not have the best odds.

Harrow have played at Earlsmead since 1934 and it’s safe to say that not much about the stadium will have changed since then.

Pompey take on Harrow Borough in the first round of the FA Cup today.

A charming non-league ground right under the flight path to nearby Heathrow, there is just one seated stand, wooden dugouts and a car park right behind the goal.

How have they reached the first round?

On their route to Fratton Park, Harrow have beaten two teams from National League South in Welling United (2-0 away) and Chelmsford City (4-2 at home) - with the latter win sealing their place in the first-round proper.

Wins have also been secured against Isthmian League south east division one outfit Ramsgate (4-2 at home) and Isthmian League south central division one side Marlow (2-1 at home).

Pompey take on Harrow Borough in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Have they played Gosport this season?

Yes, Gosport visited Harrow two weeks ago and were unlucky to come away with a 1-0 defeat.

The home side took the lead midway through the second half thanks to a thunderous strike from danger man Imran Uche and were able to control proceedings thereafter.

What information can we take from that meeting?

Well, lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Harrow liked their wingers to cut inside.

On the right, George Moore was nimble, quick and lively and looked capable to causing problems.

Their attack, though small in stature, played quick passes and left space on the wings for their full-backs to exploit and deliver crosses.

Goalscorer Uche was the star man.

A dominating presence in central midfield with height and strength, but classy and sophisticated on the ball.

He was the main creative outlet but also able to put his height to use at set pieces and wasn’t afraid to get stuck in when necessary.

Gosport’s Nicky Dembele exploited Harrow’s main frailties.

A fairly slow defence with a high line left them vulnerable to balls over the top and gave the Gosport forwards plenty of space to run into.

Dembele twice broke free and should have scored on both occasions.

They looked vulnerable to a counter attack and Gosport’s Dan Wooden won a fair amount of aerial duels.

Besides Uche, the side lacked aerial presence and this was shown by the central midfielder acting as a target man for goal-kicks.

Anything else we need to know?

Harrow’s players don’t seem to be overawed by Saturday’s fixture.

Whilst they are excited to play at a stadium like Fratton Park, they are fully focused on the league and want to prioritise their play-off push.