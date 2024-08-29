Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Redknapp is returning to Fratton Park as the latest big-name addition to a forthcoming event.

Pompey’s 2008 FA Cup-winning manager - and the Blues’ most successful boss of the last 70-odd years - has confirmed his attendance for the official launch evening of Played Up Pompey Four.

He will join Gareth Evans, Danny Rose, Kit Symons, Richie Reynolds and Tommy Youlden for the Friday, September 27 occasion in Fratton Park’s newly-refurbished Victory Lounge.

All feature in the latest addition to the popular series, with all ticket proceeds from the event to be distributed among two organisations close to the hearts of the Fratton faithful.

Harry Redknapp and Sol Campbell both feature in forthcoming book Played Up Pompey Four. Picture: Shaun Botterill

A wide-ranging and extremely candid interview with Redknapp on his time with the Blues forms the foreword to Played Up Pompey Four.

Other ex-players featured in the book are expected to commit as the date nears, with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The Q&A will be hosted by Ian Darke and Andy Moon, two high-calibre broadcast journalists who need no introduction, with Redknapp and the former players taking questions from the audience.

Tickets are on sale priced at £5 - with Pompey In the Community and the Pompey History Society to receive all proceeds. They can be ordered from bit.ly/playeduppompey4

Played Up Pompey Four, which went on general sale on August 19, also contains extensive interviews with Sol Campbell, Teddy Sheringham, Mark Chamberlain, Kevin Harper, Brett Pitman, Steve Foster, Barry Horne and Jamal Lowe.

Other former players include Paul Hardyman, John McLaughlin, Paul Hall, Chris Burns, Kal Naismith, Adam Webster, Darryl Powell, Terry Brisley and John Armstrong.

The book can be ordered from the Pompey Store, and Waterstone’s in Portsmouth, Fareham, Chichester, Petersfield and Whiteley.

It is also available from Amazon, while player-signed copies can be purchased through emailing [email protected]