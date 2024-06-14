Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harry Redknapp believes Pompey should try to tempt Jack Wilshere out of retirement ahead of their return to the Championship next season.

The former Blues boss is of the opinion the 32-year-old remains good enough to compete at a high standard and would greatly boost his former club’s hopes in the second tier of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redknapp, who guided Pompey to the 2002-03 old First Division title and the 2008 FA Cup, said the former Arsenal and England midfielder could have as much of an impact at Fratton Park next term as Ross Barkley had at Luton in the Premier League last season.

Wilshere, who won two FA Cups with Arsenal and made 34 appearances for England, announced his retirement from the game in 2022, at the age of 30. He made the decision following an injury-plagued career that saw him go from being one of the Gunners’ hottest prospects to finishing his playing days at Danish side Aarhus.

Free to play fantasy football game Sorare has appointed arguably the best manager England NEVER had Harry Redknapp. Play against Harry in his Rivals League this European Championship, to show off your knowledge from your sofa or your sun lounger and win incredible prizes including a meet and greet. | Sorare

The now Arsenal under-18s boss rolled back the years with an impressive showing for ‘England’ in last weekend’s Soccer Aid match at Stamford Bridge. Footage of his assist to goalscorer Ellen White went viral, leading some to joke that he should be in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s Euros.

However, speaking to The News via global sports entertainment company Sorare as part of their fantasy football game launch, ’Arry wasn’t fooling around when he recommended Wilshere for Pompey’s Championship return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voted the best manager England never had following research by Sorare, Redknapp said: ‘They (Pompey) won’t have one of the biggest budgets in the Championship, for sure. But, you know, if I was a manager in the Championship, I would go and get Jack Wilshere out of retirement. He’d absolutely (do a decent job at that level).

‘I was with him at Soccer Aid last week. I was with him every day, saw how fit he was, how he trained, what a player! He’s a fantastic footballer. He would still be sensational for a couple of years in the Championship, no problem.

‘If they can get Jack Wilshere out of retirement! He’s only 32, he’s still an amazing footballer.

‘Luton took Ross Barkley this year when everybody thought he’d been written off. He ended up being sensational in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think Jack Wilshere could do the same for Portsmouth in the Championship.’

Midfield is one of the areas Pompey will look to strengthen this summer. A new contract has been offered to Marlon Pack, but Joe Morrell remains on course to leave on a free transfer. At present, Tom Lowery, Owen Moxon, Terry Devlin and Ben Stevenson are the only midfield specialists contracted to the club beyond this month.