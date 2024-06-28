With three new signings announced, plus an agreement being reached on Marlon Pack’s contract extenson, club secretary Alistair Knell will have been relieved to get through all the paperwork before the next batch of arrivals heads his way!

The capture of Oxford United’s play-off final hero Josh Murphy, in particular, has gone down well with the Fratton faithful, with the fans being told the Blues have sealed a move for one of League One’s best players ahead of their Championship return.

He’ll certainly add to the attacking prowess Pompey currently boost, with that department primed for another welcome addition in the former of Middlesbrough winger Sammy Silvera.

But what exactly will former £11m man Murphy bring to the table? How will he fit into John Mousinho’s system? And what’s going to get supporters off their seats when he’s on the ball?

Well, we’ve enlisted the help of PFSA Level 2 technical scout & performance analyst - plus social media influencer and Pompey fan - @SonStats to find out. Here’s his rundown of the 29-year-old, who sparked the Blues’ transfer window into life.

1 . Josh Murphy was announced as a Pompey player on Tuesday night Josh Murphy was announced as a Pompey player on Tuesday night | Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

2 . Player profile Full name: Joshua Murphy. Age: 29 (24/02/1995). Height: 5'8" (1.73m). Weight: 67kg (174lbs). Preferred foot: Right. Natural position: Left wing. Previous clubs: Norwich, Wigan, MK Dons, Cardiff, Preston North End, Oxford United. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Postional requirements Excels in 1v1 situations. Can execute actions with both feet. Decent passer of the ball. Strong ball-carrier via progressive runs. Strong athleticism with a focus on speed. Bravery on the ball. Defensively disciplined with a strong rate. Able to operate on the outside & cut inside. Able to manage hybrid marking responsibilities (preferably). High levels of fitness. | Getty Images Photo Sales