It’s a much-anticipated move that appears to have ground to a halt.

But have the first drops of WD-40 just been applied to set the wheels in motion once again?

Pompey defender Matt Clarke

There’s no secret in the fact that Pompey defender Matt Clarke is being lined up for a move to Brighton.

The Blues are resigned to losing him after failing to win promotion to the Championship and a move along to coast to the Premier League Seagulls appears a natural step up for the highly-rated centre-back to take.

The defender won’t come cheap, though, with Pompey determined to get the highest price possible for their prized asset.

It’s just as well, therefore, that events and money talked about further up the chain will put new Brighton boss Graham Potter in a position to stump up the necessary cash.

And it seems that money could soon be circulating with Teamtalk on Tuesday reporting that Harry Maguire – a key component in why Clarke should eventually end up at the Amex – has had a £85m price tag slapped on his head by a Leicester side who, it’s claimed, won’t stand in his way if their valuation is met.

Both Manchester clubs have been credited with an interest in the England international.

And if either move materialises, Leicester are expected to follow up their liking for Seagulls defender Lewis Dunk in a bid to fill the void – as revealed by The News last month.

Again, Teamtalk, are reporting that Brighton value the 27-year-old at around £40m – significantly more than the £28m club record the Foxes paid for striker Islam Slimani back in 2016.

That will leave Potter flush with cash and in a position to finally get the Clarke deal across the line.

It’s worth noting that Clarke’s likely Pompey departure does not depend on Dunk leaving Brighton – and Maguire waving goodbye to Leicester.

However, a chain of events is certainly there for all to see, and the first signs in the lessesing of the friction could now be in play.