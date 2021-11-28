Has Steve Evans stopped crying yet? Did Gillingham boss combust after late Portsmouth party?
Pompey fans have been having their say on their late Gillingham drama – and inevitably the focus falls on one person...
@FFSChristie
In the space of 2 weeks we’ve massively rattled both Steve Evans and Gareth Ainsworth. Sign we are doing good things #Pompey
@PompeyPedro
It’s really really good stuff from Evans, better than I had hoped for.
@PUPethan
Wonder if Steve Evans has stopped crying his eyes out yet? #pompey
@PompeyNev
Ah, yes. Respect. Not a word you expect to see in the same sentence as Steve Evans.
@AndyFord33107
Hearing unconfirmed reports from Gillingham that Steve Evans has combusted #Pompey
@PompeyDurham
Steve Evans taking ‘sour grapes’ to a whole new level. #pompey #gills
@djliamh
You’ve gotta hand it to Danny Cowley and everyone involved. What a turnaround #pompey
@davehowespfc
DC loves it. This is the type of manager this football club have been desiring for years. Absolute passion merchant. Danny is well and truly at the wheel. #Pompey
@markacheson
Great to see Sean Raggett celebrating in the away end at full time. Proper #Pompey player
@frattonendblog
Everything's clicked. Feels like #Pompey again. Look at that squad and staff: the harmony, the passion, the desire. We will be lethal after 1-2 more windows. THIS IS NOT EVEN OUR FINAL FORM
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.