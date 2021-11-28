Has Steve Evans stopped crying yet? Did Gillingham boss combust after late Portsmouth party?

Pompey fans have been having their say on their late Gillingham drama – and inevitably the focus falls on one person...

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 6:00 pm

@FFSChristie

In the space of 2 weeks we’ve massively rattled both Steve Evans and Gareth Ainsworth. Sign we are doing good things #Pompey

@PompeyPedro

It’s really really good stuff from Evans, better than I had hoped for.

@PUPethan

Wonder if Steve Evans has stopped crying his eyes out yet? #pompey

@PompeyNev

Gillingham manager Steve Evans was the focus of attention from many Pompey fans after his behaviour yesterday.

Ah, yes. Respect. Not a word you expect to see in the same sentence as Steve Evans.

@AndyFord33107

Hearing unconfirmed reports from Gillingham that Steve Evans has combusted #Pompey

@PompeyDurham

Steve Evans taking ‘sour grapes’ to a whole new level. #pompey #gills

@djliamh

You’ve gotta hand it to Danny Cowley and everyone involved. What a turnaround #pompey

@davehowespfc

DC loves it. This is the type of manager this football club have been desiring for years. Absolute passion merchant. Danny is well and truly at the wheel. #Pompey

@markacheson

Great to see Sean Raggett celebrating in the away end at full time. Proper #Pompey player

@frattonendblog

Everything's clicked. Feels like #Pompey again. Look at that squad and staff: the harmony, the passion, the desire. We will be lethal after 1-2 more windows. THIS IS NOT EVEN OUR FINAL FORM

