Sydney FC head coach Ufuk Talay has given Hayden Matthews his blessing after he sealed his move to Pompey.

The Blues confirmed the £1.2m signing on Monday morning with Matthews signing a four-and-a-half-year contract until 2028. He is the first player that Pompey have paid a seven-figure fee for in over five years with John Marquis being the last.

The transfer outlay is a record fee for an A-League defender, and is the third highest in the history of the Australian top-flight. Matthews joins a now four strong Aussie contingent at Fratton Park with Kusini Yengi, Jacob Farrell, and Thomas Waddingham also on their books.

At 20-years-old, Matthews already has one appearance for the Australian national team and he comes with a good amount of experience of senior football under his belt. He left Sydney having made 36 appearances for their first team and 25 for their development side.

It was former Galatasaray midfielder Talay who blooded Matthews in to Sydney’s side last January and since then neither of them have looked back. The 48-year-old paid credit to Pompey’s newest recruit whilst sending him his best wishes.

Ufuk Talay was Hayden Matthews' manager at Sydney. Talay gave him his start in professional football. | Getty Images

Sydney’s parting message to Hayden Matthews

‘Hayden has been a credit to Sydney FC both on and off the field,’ said Talay to Sydney’s official club website.

‘This move is a testament to his hard work, talent, and determination. While we’re sad to see him go, we’re incredibly proud of what he’s achieved.

‘Hayden’s journey from Academy graduate to senior team regular and now to the Championship shows the strength of our development system.

‘We wish him all the best as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.’

Matthews was signed in time that he could potentially make his debut against Millwall on Tuesday night. John Mousinho admitted the fee paid for Matthews was a gamble but believes that they have a ‘really good asset’ on their hands.

The fee received for Matthews will help provide Talay with money to reinvest into his squad. Sydney already have a contingency plan, with players currently out of favour getting a look in, along with the opportunity for new recruits.

The Australian coach added: ‘His departure also opens up opportunities for other players within our squad, and we hope to announce a replacement or two for Hayden very soon.’

In a separate post shared on Instagram on Monday, Matthews penned a long parting message to those associated with Sydney. He received responses from his team-mates and supporters, with Moroccan international Anas Ouhaim saying: ‘Go go get them,’ while Jaiden Kucharski responded with: ‘Smash it brother.’