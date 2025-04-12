Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Atkinson was thrown up front because he couldn’t move as he salvaged Pompey a dramatic point against Derby in a tale of incredible fortitude.

John Mousinho has lauded the Bristol City’s defender’s commitment to the Blues cause, as he returned from nearly two months out with a two-goal haul in today’s 2-2 draw.

Atkinson made his first-team comeback despite being involved in just a few training sessions, after recovering from a calf injury picked up against QPR in February.

Mousinho believes the 26-year-old has gone well beyond the call of duty for his team, as he put his body on the line to aid the bid for survival.

Atkinson pulled Pompey back into the game after falling behind, before firing an unfortunate own goal past Nico Schmid. Mousinho explained his former Oxford United team-mate’s body then began seizing up, leading to him being employed as a makeshift striker where he made his dramatic 91st-minute intervention.

Mousinho said: ‘My massive takeaway from this game is in terms of the character of the group and the character of Rob.

‘He called over in the 86th or 87th minute and said he couldn’t move anymore.

‘He said: “It’s not an injury, but I can’t move anymore. Every time I move I cramp up”.

‘He then sprinted to the left channel and won a corner!

‘Then on the goal he managed a sprint back to celebrate, which he said was on adrenaline!

‘He couldn’t move, so that’s why we moved him up top and Colby into the middle of the park.

‘It sounds strange because Rob scored, but we were effectively playing the last 10 minutes with 10 men.’

Mousinho outlined exactly how Atkinson made his Pompey return after returning to the first-team group this week - and then showing the kind of awe-inspiring character his manager feels is a reflection of his team.

He added: ‘Rob trained fully on Tuesday, didn’t train Wednesday and we got him back with the group on Thursday.

‘He’s been two years out with serious and long-term injuries and came back in with the focus from us to get him through the season injury free.

‘We didn’t manage to do that because he picked up a calf injury against QPR.

‘But a player on loan there’s no need for him to push himself, there’s no need for him to risk his health - but he did it because of the character he is.

‘He’s going back to Bristol City in four games’ time with another year’s worth of contract, so it’s not like he’s playing for that.

‘That tells me everything about Rob and, to be fair, that character is reflected in the group.’