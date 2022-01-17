'He has done it throughout his career': Danny Cowley backed to bring more quality to Portsmouth in January after Blackburn defender's arrival
Joe Morrell is convinced Danny Cowley will recruit the playing quality required to re-establish Pompey as promotion contenders.
Defender Hayden Carter has become the Blues’ first capture of the January transfer, following his arrival from Blackburn on loan for the remainder of the season.
Pompey’s need for a striker was once more glaringly apparent in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to MK Dons.
That position remains next on Cowley’s wish list with two weeks of the window left.
And Morrell, who has been signed by the Blues’ head coach twice, is adamant the former Lincoln man is equipped to identify the right talent to bring to Fratton Park.
He told The News: ‘I saw Hayden for the first time in training on Friday.
‘But we know that any player coming into the building is going to be thoroughly researched and be of a good quality and a good character, which is as important as each other.
‘I am sure Hayden will bring a lot to the team, I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do.
‘From what I’ve heard, he’s highly regarded and the gaffer and Nicky (Cowley) and the coaches put a hell of a lot of effort into signing these players. So we all know they’re going to be the right fit for this football club.
‘I am sure if any new signing buys into what this football club is about then they’ll feel the same.
‘The gaffer has done it throughout his career. Not every signing is going to be the perfect recruit and be unbelievable here for 5-10 years, that’s just not football.
‘But what you can be assured of is the manager has done his absolute best to find the perfect players and character for this football club.
‘If they work out then fantastic. Although clearly not everyone is going to work out, that would be impossible.’
Morrell arrived at Pompey in August following a long pursuit.
He has gone on to make 21 appearances during an impressive early impact on the south coast – and would recommend the move to any fellow professional.
He added: ‘Coming to play for a football club like this, there is always pressure and expectation, but any new player knows that, that’s the reason why they come here.
‘That was certainly the case for myself. I wanted to test myself playing for this club – and I’m loving every minute of it.
‘Of course it’s frustrating when you don’t win, like Saturday, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.’
