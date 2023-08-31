But despite a stack of missed opportunities – including a penalty against Peterborough – John Mousinho is convinced the goals will soon flow for the 20-year-old.

It has been a heartening start to life at Fratton Park for the talented Norwich loanee, who has started five of the opening eight matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, having rattled in 31 goals in 49 Premier League 2 outings for the Canaries’ under-21s, including a hat-trick against Southampton in the 2021-22 season, there is clearly something missing.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Mousinho believes encouraging signs suggest Kamara can be a regular on the scoresheet.

He told The News: ‘Abu has been really good, he’s earned a couple of starts and really affected games.

‘In his first start against Forest Green he was excellent and set up two of the goals. He earned that start off the back of coming on against Bristol Rovers and really affecting the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He's had a really positive start to his career here and I thought against Stevenage he was our bright spark in the first half, in particular. He probably tired a bit towards the end, but that’s part of his learning curve as a young man, he’ll get better and better.

Abu Kamara is still awaiting his first Pompey goal, despite a prolific record at Under-21 level. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Abu scored a huge amount of goals in Norwich’s under-21 side, we know he’s got the capability, it just needs something to fall for him and, once it does, his confidence will go through the roof.

‘He’s getting chances, which is the positive thing, he’s getting himself in the position, and the next part of it is just showing that composure.

‘On the training pitch, he’s a very, very composed and calm young lad. Sometimes in games, where everything is a bit heightened and the adrenaline is pumping through, you’ve got to find a method to calm yourself down and take a second in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Some of the best centre-forwards look like they’ve got a huge amount of time in front of goal. In time – hopefully sooner rather than later – Abu will show that.

‘He’s excellent in training and puts a lot into the back of the net, there’s no issue there, we’ll get him scoring and I’m sure he will score plenty of goals for us and everywhere he plays after that.

‘He gets himself into good positions and has played as a centre-forward as well. He has that goal-scoring pedigree.’

On Tuesday night, after Ryan Schofield had earlier saved Peterborough’s Ryan De Havilland’s penalty, Kamara was presented with the chance to win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stepping up as number five taker, he subsequently crushed a left-footed attempt over the bar and into the Milton End.

The Blues also missed their next spot-kick, with Joe Morrell striking the right-hand post, before David Ajiboye won it for the visitors 5-4.

Mousinho added: ‘We want players who want to take penalties and I always think it’s a difficult thing to do.

‘I’ve done it quite a few times and it’s not the easiest thing, the pressure is there, so I’ve got a lot of admiration for anyone that does step up and take one.