John Mousinho insists one of Pompey’s summer recruits has already ‘surpassed expectations’.

The Blues have so far recruited Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Jordan Archer and Sammy Silvera since the transfer window reopened last month.

However, it’s their signing from AFC Sudbury who has swiftly impressed the Championship club’s coaching staff.

Reuben Swann turned in an eye-catching cameo after coming off the bench at half-time in the 3-1 victory at the Hawks last Friday for his maiden Pompey outing.

Reuben Swann caught the eye after appearing at half-time in the friendly against the Hawks. Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

The 18-year-old, who featured seven times and scored twice for the Southern League Southern Central club last season, was also handed eight minutes at Bognor last Saturday.

And Mousinho has applauded the powerful midfielder’s early contributions.

The head coach told The News: ‘I thought Reuben was outstanding against Havant. He came on and for 45 minutes took control of the game in the middle of the park, being powerful and beating players.

‘For his age he was impressive physically, impressive technically, and smashed a couple of tackles. One was probably a bit naughty, but I think he was going into it honestly.

‘He’s one of those which really pleased us because of the fact we’ve taken Reuben from Sudbury, he had a lengthy lay off from a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury, and is still getting back into the swing of things.

‘It has been a massive adjustment for Reuben coming from non-league into a Championship side and he’s had to deal with that. He’s had to deal with the intensity of training, he’s had to deal with the intensity of the games - and he has dealt with it really well.

‘I said to him after the game (Hawks) that he’s put himself into a really, really good position in terms of what we are looking to do with him for the rest of pre-season for the rest of the season. We are very, very happy with him.

‘Sending him on loan is the plan, that’s the initial plan. You never say never on players just in case they surpass expectations pre-season - and I would say Reuben has surpassed expectations.

‘But getting him out on loan is still probably the right thing to do for us.’

Despite earmarking Swann for loan, the Blues intend to keep him around the first-team squad for the remainder of pre-season.

That will see him potentially involved in the remaining friendlies at MK Dons (July 30) and Charlton (August 3) ahead of the Championship kick-off at Leeds on August 10.

Mousinho added: ‘At the minute we are using him for game time and we’ll see how that progresses over the next couple of weeks, but I think he’ll have plenty of (loan) takers.

‘What impresses me about Reuben is he’s still so young and had no exposure to any Football League football whatsoever. He hasn’t actually played that many times for Sudbury.