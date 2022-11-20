Brook was once on Pompey’s books, appearing against West Ham Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy in November 2020.

However, he has endured a frustrating time since leaving in the summer of 2021, primarily restricted to bench duty at Bognor and then Gosport.

Now he has netted nine goals in 16 games for the Wessex League Premier Division table toppers, who extended their lead to 11 points after Saturday’s 3-1 win at Pagham.

And manager Dave Carter completely understands why Football League clubs are showing interest in the talented youngster.

He told The News: ‘Ashton Leigh was with Harrison at Bognor and recommended him. I phoned Shaun (Gale) up and said “You have a young lad over there you’re not using” – and it went from there.

‘He left Pompey and had wasted a year of football sitting on the bench, but I’m a big believer that if players aren’t playing then they’re not improving.

‘He has got a little better in every game and has confidence now. His dad said to me the other day that Harrison is playing the best football he’s ever seen him play, with a smile on his face and enjoying it for the first time in a long time.

‘Harrison’s had Luton, Cheltenham and another pro club to watch him – and is definitely the right age to be looked at.

‘At the moment he’s happy where he is, he’s got his confidence, he’s playing well and wants to progress with us as a club.

‘Obviously if a Football League club came in for him he has to consider it and I would like to think the lad would be given a chance, he has all the makings of being able to perform at that level.

‘Harrison’s got absolutely bags of pace, his first touch is fantastic, his movement is brilliant. He’s a very, very good player, especially at our level.’

Such has been Brook’s impact, Carter elected to release Pitman’s initial strike partner Felipe Barcelos to accommodate him.

The Brazilian had three goals in five games this season until Portchester opted for his teenage rival.

Carter added: ‘As soon as Harrison came in, I could see he was better than Felipe Barcelos, who was partnering Brett at the time.

‘Felipe was coming from Swindon for games, it wasn’t fair to have him driving across to be on the bench, so we let him go.