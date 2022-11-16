Harrison Brook is flourishing after switching from Gosport at the start of the season, plundering nine goals in 15 matches.

And the talented ex-Pompey youngster has been watched by Luton and Cheltenham as interested clubs begin to circle.

Brook was part of the Blues Academy clear-out in the summer of 2021, which saw Charlie Bell, Harry Kavanagh, Harvey Rew, Gerard Storey, Eoin Teggart and Alfie Stanley depart.

Although the attacker's exit was on his own terms, having rejected the offer of a third-year scholarship along with Seok Jae Lee.

He left Fratton Park after one first-team appearance, after coming off the bench against West Ham Under-21s in November 2020 in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Brook was subsequently an unused substitute in fixtures at Cheltenham and Peterborough during Kenny Jackett’s side’s cup run that season.

After quitting Pompey in May 2021, he trialled at Southampton, playing one match for their under-23s, yet wasn’t taken on.

Harrison Brook pictured his sole first-team outing for Pompey - against West Ham Under-21s in November 2020. Photo: Robin Jones/Getty Images

Bognor was Brook’s next stop, joining in September 2021 and seeing out the campaign with Robbie Blake’s side, establishing himself as a squad regular.

The 19-year-old then made the switch to Gosport last summer, coming on at half-time as a substitute in July’s 1-0 victory over a Pompey XI at Privett Park.

However, after finding games hard to come by early on, Brook was allowed to join Portchester in August on a dual registration, netting on his debut against Brockenhurst.

He has since scored nine times for the Wessex League Premier Division table toppers, including twice against Alresford Town in last weekend’s 8-1 thumping.

Portchester's Harrison Brook (left) tussles with United Service' Vinnie McGee last month in a 3-1 win in which the ex-Pompey youngster scored. Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-856)

Converted from the wing into a central striker, he has forged an excellent partnership with Pitman, whose four goals in that match took his season’s tally to 28.