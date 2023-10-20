‘He has to be outstanding’: The challenge to Portsmouth’s longest-serving player as he fights for Fratton future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho is adamant the longest-serving senior Blues player has to be the ‘outstanding’ talent in the fifth tier, if he is to earn himself a new contract.

Despite being just 21, Mnoga is the player who has been around at first-team level the longest after Kenny Jackett gave him his debut back in October 2018 at the age of 16.

The Somers Town lad is currently on loan at Aldershot, where he has scored two goals in 13 appearances in his second stint at the Recreation Ground.

Mousinho confirmed he’d heard positive reports about the Tanzania international’s form, but he needed to excel to extend his time at Pompey beyond next summer when his existing agreement comes to a close.

He said: ‘I unfortunately haven’t been able to see Aldershot, but Rich (Hughes) has been to see them a couple of times. Phil (Boardman) has also been to see them a couple of times.

‘Aldershot are really pleased with Haji and like the work he’s doing. Obviously it helps he’s going back to a club he played at last season and he fits in well there.

‘It’s a really positive one for him because the most important one for him this season was to try to go out, play games and really excel at that level to push himself back into the league. All the reports I’ve had have been positive.

Pompey defender Haji Mnoga has been challenged to earn a Blues future while on loan with Aldershot Town. Pic: Jason Brown

‘The key for Haji is his contract is up next summer, so he has to do everything he possibly can out on loan. That’s the case for all our loans, but particularly Haj because he’s been a pro for a couple of years now.

‘If he’s looking to push into the Portsmouth first team next year, regardless of what level we’re at, I think he has to be the outstanding player at National League level. That’s the challenge for him.

‘If we were going to take a player from the National League he would really need to stand out at that level - so that’s what we expect from him if he wants to come back and play.’

Mnoga’s promise was obvious when stepping up to senior level with Pompey, while still a teenager after his debut. It was levelled at the former Trafalgar School pupil he had strides to make with his mentality, however, after picking up a couple of senior red cards.

Mousinho feels he has seen progress from Mnoga on that front though, without impacting his natural aggression.

He added: ‘When I had a good spell with Haji in pre-season he’d settled down from that point of view. I know he’d had a couple of rash red cards early in his career, but I didn’t see any of that (issues with his mentality).